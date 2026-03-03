Black gram: Market prices beat MSP in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to rural incomes, black gram farmers in the State are securing remunerative returns this Rabi season as market prices continue to rule above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). While the MSP is fixed at Rs 7,800 per quintal, traders are offering around Rs 8,200 per quintal in the open market, allowing farmers to realise better profits without depending heavily on government procurement centres.

The crop, cultivated across about 7.80 lakh acres (3.11 lakh hectares) in the state, is currently under harvesting. The favourable price trend has brought cheer to farming communities, especially after black gram had touched a high of Rs 9,500 per quintal nearly ten days before witnessing a gradual correction. Despite the moderation, prices remain comfortably above MSP, ensuring steady returns.

Krishna district tops the state with 1,27,941 hectares under black gram cultivation, followed by Bapatla (33,362 hectares). Significant acreage has also been recorded in Vizianagaram (24,910 hectares), Srikakulam (20,215 hectares), Nandyal (20,403 hectares) and YSR Kadapa (15,244 hectares). In addition, Anakapalli (17,664 hectares), Eluru (10,415 hectares) and Guntur (7,513 hectares) have reported notable coverage, highlighting the widespread cultivation of black gram across coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions this Rabi season.

The expansion reflects a clear shift in cropping preference as farmers opted for low water-intensive crops amid limited irrigation availability.

The farmers point out that pulses require only two to three irrigations during the crop cycle, unlike paddy which demands continuous standing water. With reservoirs and groundwater levels under stress in several regions, farmers deliberately reduced paddy acreage and increased pulses cultivation to manage risk and lower input costs.