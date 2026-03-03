Crimes against women decline by 4.4 per cent in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said crimes against women in the State have declined by 4.4 per cent and reiterated that the TDP government remains committed to women’s empowerment.

She attended as a chief guest for the Women Safety Week celebrations held in Vijayawada and participated in the awareness rally organised from Satyanarayanapuram to Shivaji Gate on Monday. The programme aimed to promote awareness on women’s safety and the need to create a secure environment.

Addressing the gathering, the minister praised the establishment of the Women and Child Safety Wing. She said the safety of women forms the foundation of a secure society and that empowering women leads to the empowerment of families and the nation. Parents, she added, should raise children equally without gender discrimination and instill responsibility in both boys and girls.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been supportive of women’s empowerment and women were provided 33 percent reservation under his leadership. It may be recalled that former CM NT Rama Rao ensured equal property rights for women,” she said.

She warned that strict surveillance would be imposed on offenders through sexual offender sheets and assured that the government is committed to ensuring safety, respect and equal opportunities for women in all sectors.

Participants raised slogans highlighting the importance of women’s safety and respect. During the programme, the Minister released a brochure on the ‘Shakti Team’, a special initiative aimed at strengthening protection for women.