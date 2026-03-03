Death toll in Vetlapalem explosion rises to 22

KAKINADA : The death toll in the firecracker unit explosion at Vetlapalem rose to 22 on Monday after Darsipati Raju, 28, of Kummari Veedhi in Samalkota town of Kakinada district, died during treatment.

The unit exploded on Saturday due to excess explosive material, killing 20 workers on the spot and injuring nine. One injured worker died on Sunday and another on Monday.

Authorities conducted the last rites of the victims at Vetlapalem and Samalkot. Five victims remain in critical condition and doctors shifted them from the burns ward to the casualty ICU at Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Two others continue treatment in the burns ward. District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili is monitoring their condition with GGH Superintendent Dr Lavanya Kumari. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Home Minister V Anitha ordered a probe. Fire and police officials suspect the proprietor stored potassium chlorate or potassium nitrate. The blast impact was felt up to five kilometres away.

Authorities withheld renewal of eight of 20 licensed units in Kakinada district after an earlier incident in Komaripalem, Konaseema district.