‘Poor’ air quality in Rajamahendravaram; AQI rises by 101 per cent

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Air quality in the historic river city of Rajamahendravaram has deteriorated sharply, with pollution levels now exceeding national safety benchmarks. The alarming rise comes at a critical juncture as preparations gather pace for the upcoming Godavari Maha Pushkarams, expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country.

Raising the issue in Parliament recently, MP Daggubati Purandeswari urged the Union government to allocate Rs 150 crore under a Clean Air Package to mitigate pollution in the temple town before the mega religious event. She warned that failure to address the worsening air quality could pose serious health risks to visiting pilgrims.

Air pollution in Rajamahendravaram has shown a steep and statistically significant rise over the past four years, with the city’s annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) increasing from 85 in 2022 to 171 in 2026 — a 101 per cent surge.

The latest figures place the historic river city in the ‘Poor’ category under national AQI classification standards, raising serious public health concerns ahead of the upcoming Godavari Maha Pushkarams.

Data compiled from national air quality monitoring systems indicate worsening pollution trends.

Exposure to AQI levels increases risk of pulmonary problems

After recording an annual average AQI of 85 in 2022, the city saw a rise to 96 in 2023, a marginal dip to 82 in 2024, followed by a jump to 104 in 2025.

The most dramatic escalation occurred in 2026, when the average AQI climbed to 171, crossing the threshold from ‘Moderate’ to ‘Poor’. By comparison, AQI values between 0–50 are categorised as ‘Good’, 51–100 as ‘Satisfactory’, 101–150 as ‘Moderate’, 151–200 as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and above 300 as ‘Severe’.