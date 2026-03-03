Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force seizes 195 sanders logs in Karnataka, 8 smugglers held

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 195 red sanders logs weighing about eight tonnes and worth nearly Rs 5 crore, arrested eight inter-state smugglers and seized three vehicles during a raid in Karnataka on March 1.

Tirupati District Superintendent of Police (SP) and RSASTF Head L Subbarayudu said on Monday that the task force conducted the operation in Siddapura and Haratanahalli villages of Arsikere taluk in Hassan district, with support from Karnataka Police.

He said the task force registered the case as Crime No. 02/2026 and acted on specific intelligence about the whereabouts of absconding accused involved in red sanders smuggling from the Seshachalam Reserve Forest in AP.

When the team reached a godown in a remote area, suspects tried to flee. Task force personnel chased and apprehended eight persons, while a few others escaped.

Based on information, officials searched a poultry farm-like open shed and seized 195 red sanders logs, cutting equipment, scrap material and three vehicles used to transport the contraband. Police believe some of absconding persons are key smugglers in network.

The SP said, “Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the main masterminds behind the smuggling operation.” He said the seized red sanders and vehicles are estimated to be worth around `5 crore. He said action against red sanders smuggling will continue. The team carried out the operation under the guidance of the SP and RSASTF ASP J Kulashekar.