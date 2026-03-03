Speed up road connectivity works to upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport: Visakhapatnam MP

Speaking at the meeting, Sribharat said the current Visakhapatnam Airport handles around six million passengers annually. He said the Bhogapuram airport must be planned with a long-term approach to accommodate up to 40 million passengers in the future.

He called for clarity in planning based on projected population growth and future demand. He said the proposed road infrastructure should ensure smooth connectivity to the airport without affecting regular traffic on the National Highway.

The aim, he said, is to enable timely travel for air passengers while maintaining steady movement for other road users.

He also underlined the need to secure the consent and cooperation of residents during road expansion works to avoid disputes.

The District Collectors of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, public representatives, and officials from the Navy, Forest and Revenue departments, the National Highways Authority, VMRDA and other departments were present at the meeting on Monday.