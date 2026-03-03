SVU becomes State’s 1st univ with RPTO licence

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tata Narasinga Rao said the initiative provides hands-on experience in drone operations and mapping, emphasising its technical scope and strategic importance. He urged students to complete the training and obtain DGCA Remote Pilot Certification. SVU has become the first general state university in Andhra Pradesh to receive DGCA approval to function as an RPTO. Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University was the first agricultural university in the state to secure licence.

Rector Prof. Ch Appa Rao highlighted the efforts involved in obtaining DGCA approval, which was formally granted in early 2026 after inspections in late 2025. The university is authorised to train students in small and medium drone categories. Registrar Prof. M Bhupathi Naidu noted the wide career opportunities in surveillance, land surveys and agricultural spraying, particularly relevant to the needs of Chittoor district.

Programme Coordinator Prof. K Dharma Reddy and RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna Rayala also addressed the gathering. Faculty members, trainers and students participated in the event.