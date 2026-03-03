Tiger strays into Rampachodavaram in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension has gripped tribal villages in Rampachodavaram mandal after a tiger strayed near human habitations, killed two livestock within two days and triggered widespread panic among residents.

In Tallapalem village, a tiger reportedly killed and partially ate a calf tethered at a farm camp a day ago. Villagers said they are too frightened to step out after dusk.

A similar incident occurred in Peddakonda village under Marrivada panchayat, where the tiger attacked a cow and calf past midnight on February 26. The injured calf later died, taking total livestock casualties to two within two days.

Forest officials said authorities earlier captured the tiger in Kurmapuram and later released it into the Papikonda sanctuary region. Since then, it has moved across Kintukuru, Kakavada and MareduMalli forest belts before reaching the present locations near human settlements.

Under the supervision of DFO Shivakumar Gangal, forest teams are conducting patrols and awareness drives in affected villages. Officials have urged residents not to venture out after 6 pm and assured them that authorities are taking steps to prevent the tiger from entering residential areas.