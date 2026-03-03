Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam JEO reviews arrangements for Vontimitta Brahmotsavams

KADAPA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam has instructed officials to accelerate preparations for the annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, ensuring the celebrations are conducted with grandeur and devotion.

The festivities will begin with Ankurarpana on March 26, followed by Dhwajarohanam on Sri Rama Navami on March 27. On Monday, Veerabrahmam inspected ongoing development works at the temple premises and Kalyana Vedikas along with senior officials.

He directed departments to fast-track arrangements for the celestial Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 1, anticipating a large turnout of devotees.

He emphasised the importance of providing annaprasadam, drinking water and buttermilk to thousands of pilgrims on the day of the Kalyanam. To provide relief from the summer heat, engineering officials were asked to apply cool paint along pedestrian pathways and erect temporary shelters.

Veerabrahmam also instructed thorough inspections of vehicles and chariots used in processions, with fitness certificates obtained in advance. For medical preparedness, ambulances will be kept on standby, first-aid centres established and sufficient ORS packets made available.

He further directed officials to finalise cultural and musical programmes and coordinate with RTC for smooth transportation, accommodation and parking facilities.

All departments were told to remain in full readiness and work closely with Kadapa district officials to ensure flawless execution of the Brahmotsavams.

Veerabrahmam stressed that every department must prepare special action plans to meet the needs of devotees without lapses. He said past experiences should guide arrangements this year to ensure seamless management of the festival.

SE Manohar, Deputy EO Siva Prasad, VGO Giridhar, DE (Electrical) Ravi Shankar Reddy and other officials were present during the inspection