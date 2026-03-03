Two kids among four missing in Sathya Sai district in AP

Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR : Four persons, including two children, have gone missing from Rolla mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district since February 27, police said. Madakasira Rural Circle Inspector (CI) A Rajakumar identified the missing persons as T Subbamma, R Lakshmi, Rohini, and Rachana. He said all four are natives of HT Vadrhatti village and have remained untraceable.

Police said Lakshmi’s sister Parvathi filed a complaint after they failed to return home.

The Madakasira Rural CI said Lakshmi had been living with her two children at her mother’s residence and was earning a livelihood.

He said inquiry revealed that Lakshmi’s husband often returned home in an intoxicated state and quarrelled with the family. Following a dispute, Lakshmi left the house with her children and mother. Probe is on.

