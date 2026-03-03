Wild tusker strays into Manyam’s Bhamini area

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM : A new juvenile elephant, which has been roaming in Andhra-Odisha border for the past few days, entered Bhamini mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Monday. The male elephant entered Katragada village in Bhamini mandal at an early hour and was roaming ferociously, which is new for this terrain. Therefore, the forest officials have sounded high alert in Katragada, Bommika, Neradi, Pakkudibhadra, Vaddangi and surrounding villages to avoid man-animal conflict.

They have requested all the departments, including Revenue, Police, Electricity and other departments to be vigilant and lend their support to the Forest department for dealing with man-elephant conflict.

It may be recalled that four wild elephants have been roaming in Bhamini mandal for the past few years.

Now another male tusker entered the mandal from Odisha. Consequently, the residents of Bhamini and surrounding mandals are in constant fear about the wild elephants especially the newly ventured male tusker.

The forest department officials said there can be high chance of mishaps in this region due to the venturing of new elephant. The officials urged the people to inform the department, either the nearest forest officials, about the movement of the elephant, either personally or by using the mobile number 9880611152.