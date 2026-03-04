AI-enabled CCTV cams and thermal drones to curb illegal sand mining in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a bid to curb illegal sand mining, the Mines and Geology Department has evolved an action plan that includes installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras and deployment of thermal drones across sand reaches in Rajamahendravaram. It was alleged that illegal sand mining was rampant in Rajamahendravaram Rural, Urban and Kovvur constituencies.

Officials have admitted that installation of CCTV cameras at sand reaches failed to yield results due to lack of effective monitoring and data review. As a corrective step, AI-based surveillance cameras will now be installed to record registration numbers of vehicles transporting sand, quantity of sand being transported, and other details.

The data will be transmitted directly to a central command and control centre, enabling officials to identify unauthorised transport of sand and take swift action.

Authorities have also decided to deploy thermal drones to monitor illegal sand dredging during night. A private firm has already conducted a trial run, while another agency has expressed interest in implementing the system.

At present, East Godavari district has nine open sand reaches, 25 Boatsmen Societies, besides excavation of sand in 10 patta lands. Though supply of 15,000 metric tonnes of sand was officially permitted a day on an average, large quantity of sand was found to be transported illegally.

Mentioning the enhanced vigilance at reaches, District Mines and Geology Officer D Phani Bhushan Reddy said 440 cases have been registered against unauthorised transporters of sand, and penalty amounting to Rs 91.39 lakh has been collected so far.