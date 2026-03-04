Andhra charts roadmap to be national hub for logistics

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a comprehensive plan to position itself as a national logistics hub, aiming to achieve the lowest logistics costs in India and match global standards. The roadmap, presented at Ministers and Secretaries Conference on February 9, details massive investments in highways, railways, ports, and airports, supported by technology-driven reforms and fiscal allocations in the state budget.

The State will develop 3,358 km of national highways over three years at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore, while 12 State highways covering 709 km are set for upgradation. Officials said these projects will strengthen east–west connectivity and link industrial corridors such as VCIC, HBIC, and CBIC with export gateways.

On the railway front, Andhra Pradesh plans to eliminate all level crossings by constructing 774 overbridges and underbridges at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore. Of these, 372 projects have already been sanctioned. Major railway infrastructure worth over Rs 3 lakh crore, including new lines and high-speed rail proposals, is lined up for commissioning between 2026 and 2029.

Air connectivity will expand with the Bhogapuram International Airport, 96.8% complete and expected to be operational by June 2026. Nine new greenfield airports are planned, including Amaravati, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Kuppam.