Andhra charts roadmap to be national hub for logistics

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a comprehensive plan to position itself as a national logistics hub, aiming to achieve the lowest logistics costs in India and match global standards. The roadmap, presented at Ministers and Secretaries Conference on February 9, details massive investments in highways, railways, ports, and airports, supported by technology-driven reforms and fiscal allocations in the state budget.
The State will develop 3,358 km of national highways over three years at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore, while 12 State highways covering 709 km are set for upgradation. Officials said these projects will strengthen east–west connectivity and link industrial corridors such as VCIC, HBIC, and CBIC with export gateways.
On the railway front, Andhra Pradesh plans to eliminate all level crossings by constructing 774 overbridges and underbridges at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore. Of these, 372 projects have already been sanctioned. Major railway infrastructure worth over Rs 3 lakh crore, including new lines and high-speed rail proposals, is lined up for commissioning between 2026 and 2029.
Air connectivity will expand with the Bhogapuram International Airport, 96.8% complete and expected to be operational by June 2026. Nine new greenfield airports are planned, including Amaravati, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Kuppam.
Tenders have been floated for Dagadarthi Airport, while feasibility studies for water aerodromes at nine tourism sites have been completed.
Ports are progressing with Ramayapatnam (75%), Mulapeta (65%), Machilipatnam (50%), and Kakinada SEZ Port (32%) under execution. Fishing infrastructure is being modernised through Phase-I harbours worth Rs 1,523 crore, nearing completion, while Phase-II harbours are being retendered under EPC with Sagarmala 2.0 support.
Technology integration is central to the vision, with a unified logistics intelligence dashboard and bilingual mobile app under development for real-time cargo tracking, truck booking, and predictive analytics. Commodity-specific studies on banana, mango, tomato, and sweet lime identified gaps in cold storage and processing, with recommendations for packhouses, digital traceability, and quality standards.
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav allocated Rs 1,283 crore to Infrastructure & Investments Department for 2026-27, underscoring the State’s determination to integrate infrastructure, digital systems, and sustainable practices to become India’s most competitive logistics hub.