AP ranks 6th in organ donation; 64 get new lease of life in 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the field of organ donation, securing the sixth place, according to the latest rankings released by the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO), the apex body under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced AP’s achievement, highlighting the growing public awareness and participation in organ donation across the State.

He mentioned that in the past two months, 64 patients got a new lease of life through organ transplants. This marks a sharp increase compared to the same period in previous years — 31 organs from 12 donors in early 2025 and 30 organs from 10 donors in 2024. “The rising numbers reflect the compassion and nobleness of our people, and the success of awareness campaign under Jeevandan, established in 2015 after the State bifurcation,” he said.

Following the recent High Court directions, he reviewed the progress of transplant surgeries in government hospitals. The number of hospitals performing organ transplants has risen from three to nine, including Vizag’s KGH and VIMS, Guntur GGH, Kurnool GGH, Vijayawada GGH, Tirupati SVIMS, Mangalagiri AIIMS, Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati and Palasa Kidney Research Centre.