APL adopts three-city model to boost grassroots cricket across State

VIJAYAWADA: Signalling a new chapter in the State’s cricketing journey, the 2026 season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) will adopt a three-city model, with matches scheduled in Visakhapatnam, Mangalagiri and Kadapa a move designed to deepen grassroots reach and strengthen AP’s domestic cricket ecosystem under the stewardship of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Addressing the media after a meeting with franchise owners at the ACA Administrative Office in Vijayawada, ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the expansion reflects the association’s commitment to decentralising cricket. “Last season the APL was limited to Visakhapatnam. This year, we are ensuring that the league represents the entire State. Mangalagiri will soon function as the headquarters of APL operations,” he said.

He noted that the Mangalagiri stadium is being developed into a modern facility, while necessary upgrades are being completed at the Kadapa stadium to host matches this season. Stressing ACA’s Rural Cricket vision, he said the association is working to create opportunities for players from village and district backgrounds, with support from the government.