APL adopts three-city model to boost grassroots cricket across State

VIJAYAWADA: Signalling a new chapter in the State’s cricketing journey, the 2026 season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) will adopt a three-city model, with matches scheduled in Visakhapatnam, Mangalagiri and Kadapa a move designed to deepen grassroots reach and strengthen AP’s domestic cricket ecosystem under the stewardship of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).
Addressing the media after a meeting with franchise owners at the ACA Administrative Office in Vijayawada, ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the expansion reflects the association’s commitment to decentralising cricket. “Last season the APL was limited to Visakhapatnam. This year, we are ensuring that the league represents the entire State. Mangalagiri will soon function as the headquarters of APL operations,” he said.
He noted that the Mangalagiri stadium is being developed into a modern facility, while necessary upgrades are being completed at the Kadapa stadium to host matches this season. Stressing ACA’s Rural Cricket vision, he said the association is working to create opportunities for players from village and district backgrounds, with support from the government.
Stadium infrastructure in Kakinada, Bhimavaram and Anantapur is also being strengthened to host future matches. ACA Secretary Sana Satish Babu said the Governing Council had met with owners of seven franchises to finalise arrangements. The player auction will be held on April 25, the season opener is scheduled for June 3 in Mangalagiri, and the final will take place on June 28 in Visakhapatnam.
He added that domestic district matches are being conducted two months in advance to scout talent for the league. Players with experience in the Indian Premier League, including Nitish Reddy, are expected to feature this season.
APL General Council Chairman Sujaya Krishna Rangarao said that Rs 35 crore has been invested in upgrading the Mangalagiri stadium and that the team auction purse has been enhanced from Rs 45-55 lakh this season. He expressed confidence that the 2026 edition would create statewide enthusiasm and consolidate AP’s position in domestic T20 cricket.