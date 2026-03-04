Clear DA arrears of staff, APJAC demands govt

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati has urged the State government to resolve long-pending arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, AP JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and leader Palishetty Damodara Rao highlighted that arrears from July 2018 to January 2024 remain unpaid, along with four additional DAs due from July 2024 to January 2026.

The JAC pointed out that while the government had recently released DA arrears to pensioners and CPS employees during Sankranti, several technical issues prevented payments to many beneficiaries.