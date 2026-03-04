Clear DA arrears of staff, APJAC demands govt
VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati has urged the State government to resolve long-pending arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, AP JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and leader Palishetty Damodara Rao highlighted that arrears from July 2018 to January 2024 remain unpaid, along with four additional DAs due from July 2024 to January 2026.
The JAC pointed out that while the government had recently released DA arrears to pensioners and CPS employees during Sankranti, several technical issues prevented payments to many beneficiaries.
These included non-submission of bills, rejection at the treasury level, lack of resubmission options in the CFMS portal, retirement or death of pensioners after July 2018, transfers between treasuries, bank mergers, and Aadhaar linkage problems. As a result, a section of employees and pensioners did not receive their arrears.
On January 21, AP JAC leaders submitted a representation to Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, who responded positively. However, complaints continued to surface, particularly from retired employees, that arrears had been credited to some but not to others.
In response, AP JAC leaders met Joint Secretary, Finance Department, Alladi Gautam (IR&AS), who assured them that clear instructions would be issued in April to resolve all pending cases.