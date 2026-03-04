Climate change humanity’s gravest challenge: Giridhar

VIJAYAWADA: Former Defence Secretary A Giridhar has called for strong support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), stressing that climate change is among humanity’s greatest challenges.
Speaking at a programme organised by A Chandra Sekhara Reddy of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Giridhar described Mission LiFE as a transformational movement safeguarding national and generational interests.
He highlighted behavioural shifts such as using LED lighting, public transport, conserving resources, and expanding renewable energy.
These measures, he noted, cut carbon emissions, improve public health, reduce healthcare costs, and create green jobs in sectors like renewable energy, waste management, and eco-tourism. Giridhar praised AP’s Industries Department for advancing energy efficiency.
At the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, the state signed an MoU with EESL to implement global energy-efficient technologies, strengthening MSMEs—the backbone of India’s economy.
This initiative will boost competitiveness while ensuring environmental responsibility.
He also underscored the ADEETIE scheme, backed by Rs 1,000 crore, with Rs 875 crore earmarked for concessional finance to MSMEs adopting energy-efficient upgrades.
Implemented through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the scheme aligns sustainability with competitiveness.
Giridhar urged expansion to major industrial clusters nationwide, stressing coordinated efforts to make AP’s MSMEs globally competitive.