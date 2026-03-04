Climate change humanity’s gravest challenge: Giridhar

VIJAYAWADA: Former Defence Secretary A Giridhar has called for strong support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), stressing that climate change is among humanity’s greatest challenges.

Speaking at a programme organised by A Chandra Sekhara Reddy of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Giridhar described Mission LiFE as a transformational movement safeguarding national and generational interests.

He highlighted behavioural shifts such as using LED lighting, public transport, conserving resources, and expanding renewable energy.

These measures, he noted, cut carbon emissions, improve public health, reduce healthcare costs, and create green jobs in sectors like renewable energy, waste management, and eco-tourism. Giridhar praised AP’s Industries Department for advancing energy efficiency.