Deputy CM launches ‘HANUMAN’ to mitigate human-wildlife conflict

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflict and strengthening conservation efforts, Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) Pawan Kalyan has launched HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife) project.

At a programme held at the APSP 6th Battalion Parade Grounds in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan flagged off over 100 specially designed Rapid Response and Rescue Vehicles dedicated to wildlife emergencies.

The fleet comprises 93 rapid response vehicles and seven fully equipped ambulances to provide medical aid to injured wild animals. HANUMAN has been conceived as a comprehensive and technology-driven system to address the rising incidents of crop damage, livestock loss and threats to human life in forest fringe villages from wild animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said the project reflects India’s enduring belief in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, stressing that wildlife forms an inseparable part of ecological balance. Equal emphasis should be laid on wildlife conservation efforts and protection of people from animal attacks and their livelihoods.

HANUMAN will function through a coordinated mechanism involving the Forest Department and other line departments, including Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture and Horticulture.

The initiative aims to ensure swift response to distress calls, scientific rescue operations, immediate relief measures and a streamlined compensation process to affected families, he explained.