Expedite house site allotment for poor: Prakasam Collector

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, conducted a special review meeting with Municipal and Revenue department officials in his chamber on Tuesday to assess the progress of government housing schemes and other development activities.

The Collector directed officials to expedite allocation of house sites and take up construction for eligible beneficiaries in the Yarajarla and Agraharam layouts within the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits.

He also instructed authorities to prepare plans to establish shopping malls and commercial shops under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode on unused, vacant and waste lands within OMC limits.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prakasam District Collector said, “With an aim to provide housing facilities to eligible urban poor people, the government has developed Yarajarla and Agraharam layouts in the OMC limits. Speed up house construction in these two layouts and allocate them to eligible beneficiaries at the earliest. Further, focus on the financial sustainability of the OMC by identifying and setting up commercial shops and shopping malls on unused and vacant municipal and government lands.”

Officials and public representatives also discussed other development works, including road expansion, railway underpass works and beautification projects.

Ongole Revenue Divisional Officer K Lakshmi Prasanna, OMC Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, Ongole Tahsildar Madhusudana Rao, and officials from the Registrations and Survey departments attended the meeting.