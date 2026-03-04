Grand arrangements for 3-day Kumbhabhishekam

Anticipating a turnout of nearly one lakh devotees each on the first two days and 1.5 lakh on the final day, the Collector ordered foolproof queue-line management, Annaprasadam and laddu distribution, drinking water facilities, toilets and sanitation measures.

He instructed officials to supply buttermilk and prasadam in queue lines, arrange shower points, deploy sector-wise staff teams and set up medical camps. A public addressing system, live telecast arrangements and an integrated control room with coordination departments were also ordered. A QR code-based feedback system will be activated.

Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu assured security using drones, CCTV and AI cameras, besides traffic and crowd management plans. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Nayak said the Kumbhabhishekam will be performed at 9.34 am on March 8 in Mesha Lagnam under the guidance of Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati. Free darshan for three days.