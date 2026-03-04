Laddu ghee adulteration case: Panel sets up camp office in Tirupati

TIRUPAT: After more than a year of investigation by the Supreme Court of India-appointed CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Tirumala Laddu ghee adulteration case has once again gained momentum. The State government has appointed a one-man commission to further probe the issue.

On Tuesday, Commission head Dinesh Kumar, a retired IAS officer, arrived in Tirupati along with his team and set up a camp office at the Tirupati Padmavati Guest House. Three suites have been allotted to the commission to conduct the inquiry proceedings from the guest house. The commission has commenced verification of records and examination of relevant documents related to TTD’s ghee supply details.

To assist the one-man commission, Assistant Executive Officer (Inventory) Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the liaison officer from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Dinesh Kumar will conduct the probe proceedings in Tirupati over the next few days. Considering safety and administrative convenience, the commission has chosen the Tirupati Padmavati Guest House as its camp office, from where the inquiry will be carried out.

It may be recalled that the CBI-led SIT had submitted a 14-page report to the State government a month ago regarding the alleged malpractices in the supply of ghee to TTD. The report stated that adulterated artificial ghee, reportedly amounting to around 68 lakh tonnes, was supplied to TTD, and alleged involvement of key individuals in the case.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the case before the Nellore ACB Court and registered an FIR against 36 accused persons, including certain insiders of TTD. In this backdrop, the one-man commission is likely to issue summons to several present and former officials, chairmen, and others.