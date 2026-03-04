Pawan meets Naidu, holds talks on push to rural infra

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply (RWS), and the Forest Department.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission works, utilisation of funds, and allocation of resources for road development under the Panchayati Raj Department. They also discussed constituency-wise distribution of funds.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted the importance of ‘magic drains’ constructed in several panchayats, explaining that expanding such drainage systems across the State would ensure effective sanitation management. He also raised the issue of desilting irrigation drains, stressing that works should be completed during summer so that farmers can begin cultivation without delay.