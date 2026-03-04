Priyanka variety of chilli hopes wilt as prices crash in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: After facing consecutive crop losses for the past two years, farmers have pinned their hopes on the Priyanka variety of chilli this season, expecting to recover from mounting financial burdens. Initially, the market gave them reason to celebrate as the produce fetched Rs 55,000 per tonne, raising optimism across chilli-growing villages.

Farmers from various mandals have cultivated Priyanka chillies under filter points and borewells. With favourable weather and adequate irrigation, yields were on par with expectations.

Middlemen had spread word that there was strong demand for the Priyanka variety at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai, and in markets like Bengaluru. Encouraged by this, many farmers invested heavily in cultivation, spending on quality seeds, fertilisers, labour and transportation.

However, as arrivals increased in the markets, prices began to tumble sharply. The rate has now fallen to Rs 35,000 per tonne, and in retail markets, the produce is not even fetching Rs 30 per kg. The sudden crash has left farmers in deep distress.

“We thought this season would help us recover from two years of continuous losses. When the price touched Rs 55,000 per tonne, we were relieved. But now it has fallen drastically. We don’t even know how to repay our loans,” said Ramesh, a farmer from Maddali village.