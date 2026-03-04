Protocol issue leads to clash between MP and MLA at temple

VIJAYAWADA: Clash erupted between Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath and Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas once again during the Brahmotsavams at the Nemali Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple in Gampalagudem on Monday, leading to tense moments inside the temple premises.
The confrontation reportedly began during the ceremonial offering of silk robes to the presiding deity.
According to information a disagreement over protocol quickly escalated into a heated exchange.
In a sudden move, the MLA allegedly pulled the silk robes from the MP’s hands, catching party leaders and devotees off guard.
Supporters of the MP attempted to intervene, resulting in brief jostling at the venue.
In view of the incident, police personnel present on bandobast were alerted and stepped in to prevent further escalation.
The situation was brought under control within minutes.
Following the altercation, both the MP and the MLA performed special pujas and had darshan separately, avoiding any further direct interaction.
Temple authorities ensured that rituals continued without disruption, though devotees expressed concern over the disturbance during the sacred festivities.