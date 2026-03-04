Protocol issue leads to clash between MP and MLA at temple

VIJAYAWADA: Clash erupted between Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath and Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas once again during the Brahmotsavams at the Nemali Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple in Gampalagudem on Monday, leading to tense moments inside the temple premises.

The confrontation reportedly began during the ceremonial offering of silk robes to the presiding deity.

According to information a disagreement over protocol quickly escalated into a heated exchange.