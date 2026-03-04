Speed up operationalisation of SCoR Zone, Ram Mohan urges Vaishnaw

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan on Tuesday and sought faster operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress of key railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on Srikakulam district. Naidu requested that the operational works related to the new railway zone be expedited. The Railway Minister briefed him on the present status of the zone.

Naidu highlighted the need to improve rail connectivity in Srikakulam district. He proposed introduction of a new train service from Srikakulam to Secunderabad via Vizianagaram and sought direct services from Srikakulam to Secunderabad and Tirupati. He stated that these services would improve connectivity for passengers from the district.

He also discussed the provision of train halts at Mandasa Road, Pathapatnam and Harishchandrapuram stations, and the development of Kameswaripeta halt station. He suggested upgrading Harishchandrapuram station, which is located near the national highway, into a logistics hub to support freight movement.

Proposals for construction of new railway overbridges and underbridges in Srikakulam district were also placed before the Railway Minister. Naidu further stressed the need for strengthening railway infrastructure in the region.

The Ministers reviewed train operations between the Kothavalasa and Palasa sections at the Railway Operations Control Room. They also discussed integration of railway logistics with the upcoming Dholera Greenfield Airport in Gujarat and emphasised the importance of coordinated air and rail connectivity in future infrastructure planning.

Senior officials from both Ministries attended the meeting.