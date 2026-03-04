Two ethanol units get environmental clearance

He noted that the clearance document is available on the MoEF&CC PARIVESH portal for public access and emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Separately, K Sandeep Kumar, Director of Ramshy Bio Pvt. Ltd., announced that his firm also received clearance from SEIAA for a 370 KLD grain-based ethanol plant and a 7.25 MW cogeneration power plant at IFFCO Nellore, located in Racharlapadu village, Regadichelika Gram Panchayat.

Kumar said the clearance document is likewise accessible on the PARIVESH portal and reiterated the company’s pledge to comply with environmental regulations while contributing to the growth of the biofuel sector in Andhra Pradesh.