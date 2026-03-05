Anand Mahindra highlights Andhra Pradesh’s famed chilli belt

VIJAYAWADA: Industrialist Anand Mahindra has turned the spotlight on AP’s famed chilli belt, sharing striking aerial footage that paints the farmlands in vivid red hues reminiscent of Holi celebrations.

In a post on X on March 4, Mahindra described the sight of chillies drying in Guntur district as an ‘amazingly beautiful tapestry’ visible from above. He noted Guntur produces nearly 15% of India’s chillies, while AP contributes close to half of the national output, cementing its position as the country’s chilli capital.

Mahindra suggested that the natural vibrancy of the fields could be harnessed for innovative agri-tourism, proposing hot-air balloon rides and a dedicated harvest festival.

The idea gained traction online, with users proposing a ‘Guntur Mirchi Mela’ featuring drone-view hotspots, chilli-tasting stalls and farmer-led tours. The viral footage has reignited global interest in Guntur’s reputation as the ‘Chilli Capital of the World,’ highlighting how everyday agricultural practices can double as photogenic attractions. Mahindra tagged HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in his post, hinting at possible support to explore these tourism opportunities further.