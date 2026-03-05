Andhra braces for severe heatwave this summer

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Higher-than-normal temperatures are likely in Andhra Pradesh during the summer months from March to May 2026, according to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Central Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are expected to record above-average maximum temperatures, while minimum temperatures may also remain higher than normal in parts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra.

The IMD’s Amaravati Centre has predicted that Central Andhra could witness more heatwave days than usual.

In its latest outlook, the IMD noted mist at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5, with hot and humid conditions likely in North and South Coastal Andhra. A gradual rise of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures is expected over Rayalaseema between March 4 and 6.

In line with these forecasts, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain warned that heatwave conditions will intensify in April and May.