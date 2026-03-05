Andhra braces for severe heatwave this summer

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Higher-than-normal temperatures are likely in Andhra Pradesh during the summer months from March to May 2026, according to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The Central Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are expected to record above-average maximum temperatures, while minimum temperatures may also remain higher than normal in parts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra.
The IMD’s Amaravati Centre has predicted that Central Andhra could witness more heatwave days than usual.
In its latest outlook, the IMD noted mist at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5, with hot and humid conditions likely in North and South Coastal Andhra. A gradual rise of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures is expected over Rayalaseema between March 4 and 6.
In line with these forecasts, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain warned that heatwave conditions will intensify in April and May.
Vulnerable groups urged to avoid heat exposure
Districts including Srikakulam, Prakasam, Markapuram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamaiah and Kadapa are likely to record above-normal temperatures in March, while Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nellore and Kurnool may face severe heatwave spells during the season.
To prevent loss of life, APSDMA has put in place monitoring systems through the State Emergency Operations Centre, which will issue warnings to district administrations. Citizens can access real-time information and assistance through toll-free numbers 112, 1070 and 18004250101.
Prakhar Jain urged the public to remain cautious during peak afternoon hours, use umbrellas, wear light cotton clothing and stay hydrated with water, ORS, buttermilk, lemon water and coconut water. He advised households to adopt cooling measures such as white-painted roofs, cross ventilation and indoor plants. Vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children and the elderly, were asked to avoid exposure to extreme heat.