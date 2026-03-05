Andhra cracker unit blast toll rises to 25; CM Chandrababu Naidu vows justice

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: The death toll in the Vetlapalem firecracker factory explosion has risen to 25, with two more victims succumbing to injuries at Kakinada Government General Hospital on Wednesday. The February 28 blast killed 20 workers instantly, while five others later died during treatment. Four remain hospitalised, three in critical condition.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed the Legislative Assembly, expressing anguish and stressing that “even a small lapse can lead to a major tragedy.” He suspended the Peddapuram RDO, DSP, Fire Officer, and Labour Officer for lapses, and ordered a probe led by Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and IG Ramakrishna.

Naidu noted that Surya Sri Fireworks, licensed under the previous YSRCP regime, violated safety norms, producing explosives recklessly.

He assured strict measures to prevent future incidents, declaring that assets of those responsible would be auctioned to compensate victims’ families. He also vowed firm action against negligence and crimes against women. The Assembly observed two minutes of silence, while Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to justice, and support for bereaved families.

Meanwhile, survivors and families of the deceased lament losing breadwinners and livelihoods. With all 12 firecracker units in the district shut down by the fire and safety department, they complain authorities have not provided even essential goods since the tragedy. The Chief Minister emphasized that his government would not shirk its duty, promising decisive action, strict regulation, and accountability.

He said, “This incident has caused immense sorrow. We will stand by the families and ensure justice is done.”