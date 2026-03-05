Andhra: Free travel for PwDs in five bus categories from March 18

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a relief for the persons with disabilities travelling in State run buses, the State government has announced free travel in five services on par with women.

It may be recalled that State government has implemented free bus scheme for women under ‘Sree Shakti’ scheme as a part of poll promise Super Six.

In an official release on Wednesday, the management of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport (APSRTC) has informed that State government has launched a initiative titled ‘Indradhanussu’ to strengthen the welfare and social inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). As part of this initiative, APSRTC will provide free bus travel facility to persons with disabilities.

“This free travel facility will be extended to all eligible PwDs covered under Section 2 (ZC) of the RPwD Act, 2016, who have 40 percent or more disability. The facility will be available in the following categories of City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and Express services,” reads the release.

Further, all the eligible escorts accompanying the PwDs will be provided 50 percent concession in these categories of buses.

“The scheme will come into effect after its formal launch by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on March 18,” according to the release.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing accessibility, mobility and social participation of persons with disabilities by providing them with convenient and dignified public transport services.