Andhra govt denies reports of industries leaving State

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has asserted that AP continues to attract major investments and that recent reports suggesting industries are leaving are unfounded.

Officials emphasised that the State’s industrial policy is robust, and land allocation through APIIC follows strict norms to ensure accountability and proper utilisation. The government explained that land allotments are always subject to conditions such as timely payment of land cost, adherence to project timelines, and compliance with regulations. If companies fail to meet these requirements, the land allotment is cancelled as per procedure.

Since its inception, APIIC has allotted land to 25,231 units, and of which 3,584 were cancelled due to non-compliance, voluntary withdrawal, or project restructuring.