Andhra HC dismisses pleas against highway land acquisition

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has dismissed multiple petitions challenging land acquisition for the proposed Bengaluru-Maidukuru–Amaravati Greenfield Highway corridor.

Justice Kona Kanti Srinivasa Reddy ruled that under the National Highways Act, acquisition notifications need only describe project details, not list landowners.

The court clarified that publishing notices in any two local newspapers satisfies legal requirements, with no mandate on minimum circulation. It emphasised that judicial review in national infrastructure projects is limited, and objections from few cannot halt development.

Acquisition began in Kadapa during 2022-23 with gazette notifications. Petitioners alleged improper inquiry, low newspaper reach, misuse of land, and inclusion of plots outside the alignment. The court rejected these claims, noting objections must be filed within 21 days under Section 3A(1).

It held that interchange lands are integral to the project, dismissed misuse allegations as baseless, and upheld the acquisition process. Calling it a public utility project, the HC highlighted its scale-124 km across 12 mandals and 49 villages-while affirming the legality of the notifications.