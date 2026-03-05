Andhra women’s panel chief Rayapati Sailaja calls for action over teenage pregnancies

VIJAYAWADA: State Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja raised concern over rising teenage pregnancies, warning they severely affect girls’ health, education and future prospects.

Addressing a State-level awareness workshop in Vijayawada organised by the Commission and the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation, she said early motherhood causes physical and psychological challenges and disrupts education and careers.

Sailaja stressed that coordinated action by all departments is essential to curb teenage pregnancies and child marriages. The Commission aims to reduce teenage pregnancies to below five per cent statewide.

“Forming committees at the village and mandal levels by involving sarpanches and local leaders and assigning them specific responsibilities,” she suggested, adding that child marriage rate was improved due to efforts of ground level employees. She flagged high incidence in Paderu, which reported 13.93 per cent, and in Kurnool district.

She proposed health modules on Sexual and Reproductive Health and menstrual hygiene. “Identifying school dropouts and re-enrolling them in educational institutions can be seen as a key strategy,” she noted.