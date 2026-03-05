Crop diversification to augment ryots’ income in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Wednesday told the Assembly that the State government is implementing a clear action plan for crop diversification, aimed at increasing farmer incomes and reducing dependence on paddy cultivation.

Responding to questions on crop diversification, support prices, organic farming, and tenant farmer loans, he said in the 2025-26 crop year, 38.97 lakh farmers were engaged in paddy cultivation — 26.94 lakh in Kharif and 12.03 lakh in Rabi.

He noted that excessive reliance on paddy has strained groundwater resources, prompting the government to encourage pulses, millets and oilseeds through awareness campaigns, certified seed supply, technical guidance and marketing support.

He said the first phase of the plan will cover 15 lakh hectares from Rayalaseema to Prakasam, with the goal of developing horticulture hubs. The government is mobilising Rs 30,000 crore from Centre and Rs 70,000 crore from private sector for horticulture growth.