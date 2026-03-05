DMA Amendments Bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Disaster Management Act (DMA) Amendments Bill, aimed at strengthening fire safety norms and streamlining building approvals.

The bill was introduced by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who emphasised the need for updated regulations in light of modern, multi-storey constructions.

Anitha said building permits will now be issued within 21 to 30 days, in line with national standards. She warned that premises found violating fire safety rules would face seizure.

“We are prioritising modernisation of fire equipment and strict enforcement of safety measures,” she said.

The amendments make No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Services Department mandatory for commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Multi-storey structures must have emergency exits, adequate firefighting equipment, and trained personnel.