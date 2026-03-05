Focus on tech for security of Andhra Pradesh Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has witnessed a significant reduction in security deployment under the TDP-led NDA government. Officials stated that with proper planning and the use of technology, the number of personnel assigned for Assembly security has been cut drastically.

During the previous administration, as many as 3,206 security staff were deployed, creating what critics described as a “war-like atmosphere.” In contrast, the current government has reduced the figure to just 663 personnel for Assembly sessions.

At the time of YSRCP regime, VIP routes were guarded, and Assembly attendees were shielded behind barricades.

Now, the VIP route is managed with fewer personnel, and the visible barriers have been removed. Unlike the previous restrictions that barred visitors from entering the Assembly, the TDP government has opened access to the public.

The Assembly premises, once tightly controlled, are now bustling with activity as students interact with ministers and legislators. Government sources say this change reflects a more open and democratic atmosphere, turning the Assembly into a lively space that engages citizens directly in the legislative process.