GENCO MD Pulla Reddy inspects Polavaram hydroelectric project works

ELURU: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Managing Director (MD) P Pulla Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to complete construction of the Polavaram Hydroelectric Power Project within the stipulated timeline and ensure it is ready for commissioning along with the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

During an inspection of the project site, he instructed executing agency M/s MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited) to follow structured planning and adhere strictly to scheduled milestones. He ordered officials to monitor progress daily and conduct periodic reviews to keep execution aligned with the approved schedule.

“There should be no delays under any circumstances. I will personally monitor the project progress,” he said, assuring that authorities will resolve bottlenecks immediately if brought to his notice.

Thermal and Hydel Directors Sujay Kumar and Ashok Kumar Reddy, Chief Engineer (Civil) Ravindra Reddy, HPC Chief Engineer Visweswara Rao, Superintending Engineers Chandrasekhar and C Hanuma and others attended the inspection.

Later, Pulla Reddy held a review meeting with APGENCO officials and MEIL representatives, including Joint Chief Operating Officer Satish Babu Angara and Project General Manager Prasenjit Majumdar. WAPCOS Senior Project Manager Kolagani Murthy and other officials also attended.

The MD said the irrigation and hydroelectric components are prestigious and strategically important projects of the State government. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has resolved to complete both components simultaneously.

He said the project will augment the State’s energy capacity, address shortages and ensure reliable supply to agriculture and industry, while strengthening AP’s renewable energy and sustainable power infrastructure.