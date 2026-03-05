Kin of faction violence victims need help: Minister Nara Lokesh

The Cabinet has already approved the measure, and the Assembly passed it in September 2025. However, the Legislative Council stalled its progress, prompting the government to reintroduce the bill, he said.

Lokesh recounted the history of faction violence in the State, pointing to the killing of TDP workers during the early years of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister. He contrasted this with efforts by N Chandrababu Naidu as a CM to curb factionalism and support victims’ families, including the establishment of NTR Model Schools for children of those killed.

“Faction politics means political murders, families left destitute, and communities torn apart. No party should tolerate this. Our goal is to ensure such injustice never happens again,” Lokesh said, urging legislators to unanimously support the bill. He emphasised that the government is committed to higher education reforms, strengthening commissionerates, and addressing public issues, but above all, to ending faction violence. “This is not a favour. It is our collective duty,” he said.