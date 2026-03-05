Men in women’s attire offer prayers at Kurnool temple to mark Holi

KURNOOL: In a centuries-old tradition, villagers of Santhekudluru in Adoni mandal celebrated Holi on Wednesday with colourful festivities.

Young men dressed in women’s attire, silk sarees and modern Punjabi suits, visited the Rathi Manmadha temple in the evening to offer prayers.

The men, accompanied by their families, presented silk clothes to Lord Rathi Manmadha as part of the ritual. Devotees believe the deity blesses those who take darshan in female attire.

Siddaramudu, a devotee settled in Adoni town, said he returns to Santhekudluru every year with his wife to participate in the tradition during Holi festival.

“This practice has been continuing for hundreds of years in our village,” he said. Santhekudluru, located on Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border in Kurnool district, is home to about 500 families. Ramanjaneyulu, an elder in village, said worshipping Rathi Manmadha in women’s attire has been an age-old custom handed down through generations.