MLAs seek solution to Simhachalam temple lands issue in Assembly

VISAKHAPATNAM: The long-pending land issue concerning five villages under the jurisdiction of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple came up for discussion in the Assembly on Tuesday, urging the government to take time-bound steps towards a resolution.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the issue relating to Adavivaram, Vepagunta, Cheemalapalli, Venkatapuram and Purushottapuram has figured in election agendas for nearly three decades.

He observed that the matter has remained unresolved despite repeated assurances over the years and stressed the need for a clear timeline to address it. Referring to past initiatives, he recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had constituted an Assembly House Committee in 1996 under the chairmanship of the late Gundu Appala Suryanarayana to examine the issue.

He also cited G.O. 578 issued in 2000 and G.O. 229 issued in 2019 in connection with the matter. He alleged that G.O. 578 was withdrawn after the change in government in 2004 under the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The MLA further stated that during the first Cabinet meeting held at Andhra University in 2014, CM Naiu had announced steps to resolve the issue. As part of the proposed solution, he mentioned, the government had agreed to allocate 610 acres of land, valued at over `5,000 crore, to the Devasthanam to facilitate regularisation of 12,149 constructions.

He added that revenue generated through the regularisation process was proposed to be transferred to the temple.

However, he noted that alternative land as proposed had not yet been provided to the Devasthanam.

He urged the government to consult the Advocate General and move forward instead of citing pending court cases as a reason for delay.

Government Whip and Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), called for a lawful resolution and grant of full ownership rights to farmers. He stated that historical records show the five villages were part of the Vizianagaram Inam Estates.

According to him, the 1903 ICS Gilman Survey identified the lands as Inam Estates, and under the Andhra Estates Abolition Act of 1948, ownership rights should have been transferred to farmers and their legal heirs.

He further referred to a 1952 Gazette notification confirming the status of the lands. Ganababu suggested that the government comprehensively review the 1953 Tribunal order, the 1950/52 Gazette notifications and relevant records, and take action to resolve issue.