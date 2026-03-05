Nara Lokesh to present report card on educational reforms in next session

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh presented a sweeping roadmap for Andhra Pradesh’s education and technology sectors in the Assembly on Wednesday, outlining reforms across schools, universities, skill development and IT investments. He announced that the government will present a “report card” in the next session to showcase the impact of reforms already underway.

Lokesh revealed allocations of Rs 32,308.31 crore for school education, Rs 2,566.80 crore for higher education, Rs 1,231.91 crore for skill development, and Rs 536.28 crore for IT and electronics. He urged legislators to adopt schools, double enrolment and conduct weekly visits to monitor infrastructure and attendance, stressing that education is a collective responsibility. Criticising the previous government for “ill-conceived actions” that pushed AP to the lowest literacy rate in India, Lokesh pledged to bring the State into the top five in literacy within three years.

Reforms include transparent teacher transfers, filling 16,000 teacher posts through Mega DSC, automatic promotions, and star ratings for schools. Lokesh said 9,600 primary schools have adopted the “One Class, One Teacher” model, supported by a new Teacher Transfer Act.