NDA government created 6.28 lakh jobs in 20 months, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the coalition government has created 6.28 lakh jobs in just 20 months since assuming office.
Addressing the House on Wednesday, he explained that employment opportunities were generated across multiple sectors - 2.48 lakh in MSMEs, 1.46 lakh through skill development, 95,000 in industries, 64,000 in food processing and 30,500 in government recruitment, including Mega DSC and police constables.
He emphasised that the government has already surpassed its pre-election promise of 20 lakh jobs and has set up a committee to further strengthen employment generation.
Naidu asserted that Andhra Pradesh is once again becoming a preferred destination for global investments. He pointed to major projects from Google, Tata-TCS, ArcelorMittal, NTPC and AM Green, covering IT, data centres, steel and green energy.
The Visakhapatnam investment summit alone attracted commitments worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore, expected to generate 16 lakh jobs. He said Andhra Pradesh is now recognised for the “speed of doing business”, with 26 policies enabling rapid approvals, industrial parks planned across all 175 constituencies and tourism given industrial status to boost growth.
AP regaining investor confidence: Naidu
The Chief Minister strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that its tenure damaged Andhra Pradesh’s brand image and drove companies like Franklin Templeton and Amara Raja out of the state. He cited RBI data showing 913 companies closed between 2019 and 2024 and accused the former administration of creating a negative perception that forced youth to migrate to neighbouring states.
He alleged large-scale corruption in excise sector, claiming that poor-quality liquor led to thousands of deaths, while his government has introduced transparency and international brands.
On healthcare, Naidu announced a Universal Health Policy offering free medical services up to Rs 2.5 lakh per family. He clarified that medical colleges being built under the PPP model remain government-owned assets, countering opposition claims of privatisation. Plans include 100-bed hospitals in every constituency and digital health records under the “Sanjeevani” project.
In education, he stressed the government’s commitment to strengthening primary education in the mother tongue and safeguarding the Telugu language, while conducting statewide parent-teacher meetings to monitor progress. He said the coalition government takes responsibility for preserving Telugu while preparing youth to compete globally.
Naidu also highlighted tourism development, noting Rs 18,000 crore investments through 102 MoUs, expected to create 3.4 lakh jobs. Projects include developing Suryalanka Beach to rival Goa, enhancing Papikondalu and Gandikota, and expanding hotel infrastructure with over 7,000 new rooms. International companies are being linked to these projects to boost global appeal.
On innovation, he announced the establishment of India’s first Quantum Computer Valley in Amaravati, positioning it as a hub akin to Silicon Valley. Through initiatives like “One Family, One Entrepreneur” and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, the government aims to foster entrepreneurship across five zones.
Concluding his address, Naidu reiterated that Andhra Pradesh is regaining investor confidence, strengthening human resources and ensuring comprehensive development across all regions. He said the NDA-led coalition government is committed to transparency, industrial growth, healthcare, education and tourism, while restoring AP’s brand as a destination for global investments.