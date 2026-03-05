NDA government created 6.28 lakh jobs in 20 months, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the coalition government has created 6.28 lakh jobs in just 20 months since assuming office.

Addressing the House on Wednesday, he explained that employment opportunities were generated across multiple sectors - 2.48 lakh in MSMEs, 1.46 lakh through skill development, 95,000 in industries, 64,000 in food processing and 30,500 in government recruitment, including Mega DSC and police constables.

He emphasised that the government has already surpassed its pre-election promise of 20 lakh jobs and has set up a committee to further strengthen employment generation.

Naidu asserted that Andhra Pradesh is once again becoming a preferred destination for global investments. He pointed to major projects from Google, Tata-TCS, ArcelorMittal, NTPC and AM Green, covering IT, data centres, steel and green energy.

The Visakhapatnam investment summit alone attracted commitments worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore, expected to generate 16 lakh jobs. He said Andhra Pradesh is now recognised for the “speed of doing business”, with 26 policies enabling rapid approvals, industrial parks planned across all 175 constituencies and tourism given industrial status to boost growth.