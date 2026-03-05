PPA office to be shifted to Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The long cherished dream of Godavari distrit people realised in 2026. After the division of the United Andhra Pradesh in 2014,, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has been directed to shift its office from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti issued orders in this regard, with Deputy Secretary BL Meena writing to the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority to relocate all wings, including the Chief Engineer and Design divisions, immediately.

Polavaram project SE Ramachandrarao told TNIE, that the new office coming up at Dowleswaram and office construction works are being going on speedily. Union Jal Shakti Secretary Kantarao is scheduled to visit the Polavaram project site on March 27 and efforts are underway to complete the shifting before his visit.

The Authority has already taken a rented building at Bomuru near Rajamahendravaram at a monthly rent of `3 lakh. The Chief Engineer is presently functioning from the city. He said at least 30 office personnel expected to be posted in the authority office from April. Rajamahendravaram is closer to the Polavaram project site and the distance is only 32 km from the project site.