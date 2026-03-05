Rs 368 crore sanctioned for highway between Jeelugumilli and Kovvur

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 368 crore for the construction of a two-lane national highway connecting Jilugumilli in Eluru district to Kovvur in East Godavari, improving access to the Polavaram project region.
The 86.7-kilometre stretch, being developed as National Highway 365BB, will enhance connectivity between Telangana, North Andhra, and key parts of Andhra Pradesh.
Nearly a 30-kilometre stretch of a new double-lane road is coming up along one side of the Akhanda Godavari in Kovvur Division of East Godavari district. The road is expected to be a game-changer for the region.
It will provide improved access to the Polavaram Project, which is located about 30 km from Kovvur, and the Pattiseema pilgrim centre, situated around 25 km away.
The proposed highway, passing alongside the majestic Akhanda Godavari, will offer picturesque scenic views and significantly boost connectivity, tourism, and development in the area. The highway begins at NH-316 near Jilugumilli and passes through Buttayagudem, Kannapuram, LND Peta, Sagipadu, Dondapudi, Pattiseema and Tallapudi before merging with NH-16 at Kovvur.
The project is being executed in two phases 40.4 km in the first phase and 46.3 km in the second, by the contractor handling the Devarapalli-Khammam Greenfield Highway works.
Construction activities are currently progressing at a brisk pace. Once completed, the road will provide improved connectivity to nearly 100 agency villages and 30 plain areas, significantly reducing travel distance between Hyderabad and Rajamahendravaram.
It will also offer a faster route to the Polavaram project area. Kovvur RDO M Raja Ramesh Premkumar said approximately 175 acres of land are required for the project, of which nearly 70 percent acquired and convened a meeting with land owners to ensure handing over of land to government.