Rs 368 crore sanctioned for highway between Jeelugumilli and Kovvur

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 368 crore for the construction of a two-lane national highway connecting Jilugumilli in Eluru district to Kovvur in East Godavari, improving access to the Polavaram project region.

The 86.7-kilometre stretch, being developed as National Highway 365BB, will enhance connectivity between Telangana, North Andhra, and key parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Nearly a 30-kilometre stretch of a new double-lane road is coming up along one side of the Akhanda Godavari in Kovvur Division of East Godavari district. The road is expected to be a game-changer for the region.

It will provide improved access to the Polavaram Project, which is located about 30 km from Kovvur, and the Pattiseema pilgrim centre, situated around 25 km away.