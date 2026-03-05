Stone laying for AMNS plant likely later this month

VISAKHAPATNAM: Preparations are progressing for the groundbreaking ceremony of the integrated steel plant being established by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) at Nakkapalle in Anakapalle district. Around 2,200 acres have been allocated for the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony is likely to be held in the last week of March. Company representatives visited the project site recently to review preliminary works. They later met District Collector Vijaya Krishnan at the Collectorate to discuss arrangements for the ceremony and assess the status of ongoing activities.During the meeting, AMNS Chief Executive Officer Dilip C Oommen expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation, particularly the progress of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) measures.

The Collector conducted a detailed review of land acquisition, development of rehabilitation colonies, relocation of affected families, construction of approach roads and arrangements for water supply through pipeline networks. Officials were directed to complete all works within the stipulated timeframe.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted environmental clearance for the first phase of the project, which will have a production capacity of 8.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The approval was issued in November 2025.The plant will be developed in multiple phases, with plans to expand capacity to 24 MTPA. The total investment is estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, making it one of the largest greenfield steel projects in the country.

The joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel will use advanced, energy-efficient and low-emission technologies aimed at meeting global sustainability standards. The project is expected to support infrastructure development in the region and strengthen the Visakhapatnam-Anakapalle-Kakinada industrial corridor.