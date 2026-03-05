Tirumala Laddu row causes pandemonium in Andhra Legislative Council

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council once again descended into chaos on Wednesday as the debate over alleged adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala Laddu Prasadam spiralled into personal attacks and political recriminations. The ruling coalition and opposition YSRCP traded charges throughout the day, forcing repeated adjournments.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu stirred controversy by referring to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju as Christians. The Chairman immediately objected, affirming his Hindu faith and demanding withdrawal of the remark.

Atchannaidu retracted, saying he was unaware of the Chairman’s background, but YSRCP members continued to demand a formal apology. The uproar led to adjournments and sloganeering inside the House.

Earlier, the debate itself was marked by procedural disputes. Ministers Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Payyavula Keshav clashed with the Chairman over whether a ministerial statement should precede discussion. Nadendla Manohar insisted rules must be followed, while the Chairman maintained that short-duration discussions did not require prior statements.

YSRCP MLC Paravathareddy Chandrasekhara Reddy, initiating the debate, criticised Chandrababu Naidu for alleging that laddu ghee contained animal fat, saying the issue began as a political conspiracy and later turned into a financial scandal, with ghee prices for Indapur Dairy raised from Rs 320 to Rs 655 per kg.

He claimed contracts were awarded to a Heritage-linked dairy. He argued that the controversy was created for political mileage, cited an NDDB report noting ghee could contain animal fat under certain conditions, pointed out that Vaishnavi Dairy denied adulteration.