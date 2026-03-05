Vijayawada’s Indrakeeladri Durga Temple geared up for Kumbhabhishekam from March 6

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has intensified elaborate arrangements for the smooth of Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, scheduled to be held from March 6 to 8.
The grand ritual, conducted once every 12 years as per tradition, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the State and beyond. A team of officials including district collector G Lakshmisha, along with Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, NTR district commissioner of police SV Rajashekhar Babu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Dhyanachandra HM and Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Nayak, conducted a field-level inspection of the arrangements on Wednesday.
The team reviewed works at the Vimana Gopuram, examined quality standards, and instructed engineering officials to ensure final touches are completed in the stipulated time. Facilities at the ghat road, yagashala, and prasadam counters were inspected.
Speaking to the media, the Collector said elaborate arrangements are being made in view of the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and other ministers and judges.
He assured that priority would be given to common devotees and that adequate arrangements for prasadam distribution, parking and luggage counters are being put in place. “We are deploying drones and artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems to manage crowds effectively,” he said.
Police Commissioner (CP) Rajasekhara Babu said around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed during the three-day event, with an estimated daily footfall of one lakh to 1.5 lakh devotees. The Integrated Command Control Centre will be operational from March 5 to ensure coordination among various departments.
Temple Chairman Radhakrishna said the rituals will be conducted under the guidance of Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. He stated that arrangements including drinking water, milk, buttermilk and biscuits are being made for devotees and that preparations are in the final stage.
Executive Officer Seena Nayak said arjitha sevas have been cancelled and Antaralayam darshan will be suspended on the third day to facilitate smooth conduct of the rituals.