Vijayawada’s Indrakeeladri Durga Temple geared up for Kumbhabhishekam from March 6

Speaking to the media, the Collector said elaborate arrangements are being made in view of the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and other ministers and judges.

He assured that priority would be given to common devotees and that adequate arrangements for prasadam distribution, parking and luggage counters are being put in place. “We are deploying drones and artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems to manage crowds effectively,” he said.

Police Commissioner (CP) Rajasekhara Babu said around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed during the three-day event, with an estimated daily footfall of one lakh to 1.5 lakh devotees. The Integrated Command Control Centre will be operational from March 5 to ensure coordination among various departments.

Temple Chairman Radhakrishna said the rituals will be conducted under the guidance of Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. He stated that arrangements including drinking water, milk, buttermilk and biscuits are being made for devotees and that preparations are in the final stage.

Executive Officer Seena Nayak said arjitha sevas have been cancelled and Antaralayam darshan will be suspended on the third day to facilitate smooth conduct of the rituals.