Vizag soaked in Holi colours

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City has witnessed vibrant Holi celebrations on Wednesday, with residents of all ages participating across the city. Children, youth, and elders gathered at popular locations including RK Beach, YMCA, Kursura Submarine Museum area, and Coconut Arena.
The entire Beach Road stretch saw large crowds from early morning, celebrating the festival of colours.
Private hotels organised Goa-style parties with music and dance, attracting revellers throughout the day. Most schools in the city declared holidays on March 3 and 4, allowing children to join the festivities.
Residents from areas such as MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, Gajuwaka, One Town, Kurmannapalem, Steel Plant, Anakapalli, and Rushikonda took part in celebrations, applying colours and visiting friends and relatives to exchange greetings.
Children played with colours on the streets, while gated communities held special events for their residents. At RK Beach, some people entered the water despite warnings from marine police and community guards about the dangers of rip currents.
Tourist spots including Tenneti Park, Rushikonda Beach, Bheemili Beach, and Yarada Beach were crowded with visitors celebrating until late afternoon. Hotels along Beach Road organised events featuring rain dances and DJ music.
Young people engaged in sprinkling colours, playing football, volleyball, and shuttle games, while also recording reels for social media. Pre-Holi events had begun earlier in the city, with many people celebrating from Tuesday.