Vizag soaked in Holi colours

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City has witnessed vibrant Holi celebrations on Wednesday, with residents of all ages participating across the city. Children, youth, and elders gathered at popular locations including RK Beach, YMCA, Kursura Submarine Museum area, and Coconut Arena.

The entire Beach Road stretch saw large crowds from early morning, celebrating the festival of colours.

Private hotels organised Goa-style parties with music and dance, attracting revellers throughout the day. Most schools in the city declared holidays on March 3 and 4, allowing children to join the festivities.

Residents from areas such as MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, Gajuwaka, One Town, Kurmannapalem, Steel Plant, Anakapalli, and Rushikonda took part in celebrations, applying colours and visiting friends and relatives to exchange greetings.