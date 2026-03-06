10 YSRCP MLAs drawing salaries without attending Assembly sessions, says Speaker

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the presence of the opposition members will make the House proceedings more interesting and add ‘masala’, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has revealed that all the YSRCP MLAs except YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are drawing their salaries without attending the sessions. “The MLAs who are not discharging their duties, will have no right to draw salaries,” he observed.

In an informal interaction with media in his Chambers in the Assembly on Thursday, Ayyanna Patrudu said the attendance of YSRCP MLAs for the Governor’s address to the Joint Session of the AP Legislature could not be considered that they were present.

Mentioning that notices will be issued to MLAs if they fail to attend the House continuously for 65 days without prior permission, he said in the case of absentee MLAs any action in this regard could only be taken by Parliament. “I will consult the Lok Sabha Speaker in this regard soon,” he said.

Making it clear that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status could not be given to Jagan, the Speaker pointed out that the YSRCP chief himself had stated earlier that the then Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu would lose the LoP status if three more MLAs were taken from the TDP. Recalling his personal association with Jagan’s father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Speaker said he has respect towards Jagan as the son of YSR more than a former Chief Minister.