200 substations being built with Rs 6K crore in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has informed the Assembly that the State government has initiated works worth Rs 6,000 crore for the construction of new substations in areas experiencing high electricity load.

Responding to questions raised by MLAs Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, and Muttumula Ashok Reddy during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister stated that the government had identified the need for more than 200 new 33/11 kV substations in regions with heavy power demand and has taken steps to construct them accordingly.

The Minister further said that after the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, assumed office, the establishment of industries in the State has increased. As a result, daily power consumption is expected to rise from 263 million units to around 280 million units.

Keeping the rising demand in view, the government is taking steps to increase power generation and is constructing 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV substations across the state.